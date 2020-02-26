ANF seizes 1,102kg of heroin from Balochistan’s Nokandi

The Anti Narcotics Force seized 1,102 kilogrammes of heroin during an operation in Balochistan’s Nokandi on Wednesday.

The drugs were stored in 32 polythene bags, the spokesperson of ANF said.

“The operation took place in the Gardi Jungle in the Dalbandin District in Chagai,” he said. The force had reached there after they had received news of the drugs through one of their sources.

“According to our initial investigations, the drugs were smuggled from Afghanistan and were being sent to Iran,” the spokesperson added.