Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

ANF seizes 1,102kg of heroin from Balochistan’s Nokandi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
ANF seizes 1,102kg of heroin from Balochistan’s Nokandi

File Photo

The Anti Narcotics Force seized 1,102 kilogrammes of heroin during an operation in Balochistan’s Nokandi on Wednesday.

The drugs were stored in 32 polythene bags, the spokesperson of ANF said.

“The operation took place in the Gardi Jungle in the Dalbandin District in Chagai,” he said. The force had reached there after they had received news of the drugs through one of their sources.

“According to our initial investigations, the drugs were smuggled from Afghanistan and were being sent to Iran,” the spokesperson added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan heroin
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, drugs, heroin, ANF, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.