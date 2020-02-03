Analysis: PM Khan’s pre-election vows coming back to bite him

Before becoming the chief executive, Prime Minister Imran Khan had accused the PML-N administration of corruption, which he believed was the cause of the hike in prices of daily commodities.

“The greater the inflation, the more corrupt the incumbent government,” he had said.

However, after assuming office, the PM, on multiple occasions, has held previous rulers responsible for the increase in the dollar rate, which came during his tenure.

He says the previous rulers had “artificially sustained” the rupee’s value against the dollar, and now his government has to deal with it.

This “change in narrative” had senior analysts irritated as they discussed the ruling party’s progress on SAMAA TV’s talk show Sawaal on Sunday.

News anchor and analyst Waseem Badami said the ruling PTI is bound to face criticism for contradicting its pre and post-election statements.

“You will be criticised when you connect every political scenario with corruption and present oversimplified solutions to highly complex scenarios,” he said.

When host Amber Shamsi asked about the PTI’s reservations with the media, Badami said the party has no grounds to level such accusations.

It was the same media that gave the PTI “ball-to-ball coverage” of its 126-day protest against the PML-N government in Islamabad back in 2014, he said with a grin.

He said the allegation that the media is against the PTI is senseless, since,“the channels which are apparently considered anti-government also aired news about UK’s travel advisory for Pakistan in their headlines.”

Another guest on the show, defence analyst Major General (retd) Ejaz Hussain Awan did not seem happy with the ruling party’s performance either.

He was not buying the government’s explanations, especially those of Prime Minister’s Adviser on establishment Shehzad Arbab regarding the BRT project in Peshawar.

During a press conference in December, Arbab admitted that the government has “made mistakes” in the BRT project and that it was more like “an initial experiment of the government”.

Awan said the government’s act of confessing its incompetence doesn’t brush its incapability under the carpet.

PM Khan also mentions certain mafias which he claims are putting obstacles in his path to achieve economic success. Shamsi asked analyst Iftikhar Ahmed why the PM was not “naming and shaming” those entities. Ahmed responded that there was no need to identify who these mafias are. “These mafias were recently exposed before the entire country,” he said.