Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Samaa TV
Pakistan

All Sindh educational institutions to remain closed on Thursday, Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
All Sindh educational institutions to remain closed on Thursday, Friday

Photo: AFP

All private and government education institutions in Sindh will remain closed on February 27 and February 28, the Sindh education minister said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after two coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan. One of them was reported in Karachi.

According to the health officials, the 22-year-old man was diagnosed with the virus in Karachi. The patient had recently traveled to Iran from Karachi. The man and his family have been placed in quarantine at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

The health department said that the patient had traveled to Karachi from Iran in a plane.

Dr Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health, has also confirmed the cases. One case was reported from Sindh and the other one was reported from a “federal” area, he said.

