Ali Zafar files petition against Meesha Shafi’s defamation suit

Singer Ali Zafar has filed another petition in the Lahore sessions court seeking to have fellow singer Meesha Shafi’s petition against him thrown out.

The court will announce its verdict in the case on February 13.

Shafi has filed a harassment case against Zafar, who then filed a defamation suit against her. Both cases are currently under trial. Shafi has also filed a Rs1 billion defamation suit against Zafar.

In his new petition, Zafar says Shafi filed a retaliatory defamation case against him, but the case against her is still being heard. He wants the court to order the hearings of her petition to be stopped.

After hearing the arguments by Zafar’s lawyer, the court reserved its verdict.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi. He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.