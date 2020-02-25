Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi granted bail in NAB cases

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have been granted bail in the corruption cases against them by the Islamabad High Court.

Former PM Abbasi was arrested on July 18, 2019, over his involvement in the LNG terminal case. He has been ordered to submit a surety bond worth Rs10 million.

Iqbal, who is currently in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, has been granted bail in the Narowal Sports City case.

He was arrested on December 23, 2019. Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the Sports City project in his constituency.

Iqbal has been ordered to submit a Rs10 million surety bond.

The court told NAB to tell one good reason why the bureau has imprisoned Iqbal. The investigating officer can complete the inquiry in different ways too, remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

NAB prosecutor told the court that the bureau fears that Iqbal will travel abroad and try to destroy evidence in the case.

The chief justice said that NAB cam seize Iqbal’s passport. Put his name on the ECL rather than arresting him, the judge added.

He asked the bureau if suspicion is cause enough to arrest anyone.