Abdul Ghani Majeed granted bail on medical grounds

Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed is expected to be released from Adiala Jail after the Islamabad High Court approved on Wednesday his bail on medical grounds in all corruption cases against him.

He has been ordered to submit a Rs100million surety bond. Abdul Ghani is the son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

NAB is investigating him in five cases–the Roshan Sindh Programme, Park Lane, Thatta water supply scheme, sugarcane subsidy and illegal allotment.

Majeed had told the court that he hasn’t been feeling well and wants to be treated at a hospital. His plea was approved and the court ordered him to appear in court for all the hearings.