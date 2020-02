The Islamabad High Court has approved the bail of Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed in three fake accounts cases.

Majeed, the son of Anwar Majeed, had been arrested in three cases; money laundering, Thatta water supply, and Park Lane.

He has been instructed to submit Rs100 million surety bonds.

Majeed had told the court that he hasn’t been feeling well and wants to be treated at a hospital. His plea was approved and the court ordered him to appear in court for all the hearings.