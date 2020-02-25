Rawalpindi men accused of robbery killed in exchange of fire

Two men accused of robbing and snatching were killed during an exchange of fire with officers of the Dolphin Force in Rawalpindi’s Morgah Monday.

“The suspects were on a motorcycle and were robbing people,” a police officer said. “When we reached there, they opened fire at us after which an exchange of fire took place between both the groups,” he said.

Both the suspects and a police officer were shot during the clash, he added. The injured men were shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Both the suspects could not sustain the injuries and died during treatment.

According to the police, the suspects have yet to been identified.

Officer Abdul Ghafoor, who was injured during the incident, is said to be out of danger. Rawalpindi Superintendent Police Ahsan Yunus visited him at the hospital.