Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Rawalpindi men accused of robbery killed in exchange of fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Rawalpindi men accused of robbery killed in exchange of fire

File photo: Dolphin Force Lahore/Facebook

Two men accused of robbing and snatching were killed during an exchange of fire with officers of the Dolphin Force in Rawalpindi’s Morgah Monday.

“The suspects were on a motorcycle and were robbing people,” a police officer said. “When we reached there, they opened fire at us after which an exchange of fire took place between both the groups,” he said.

Both the suspects and a police officer were shot during the clash, he added. The injured men were shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Both the suspects could not sustain the injuries and died during treatment.

According to the police, the suspects have yet to been identified.

Officer Abdul Ghafoor, who was injured during the incident, is said to be out of danger. Rawalpindi Superintendent Police Ahsan Yunus visited him at the hospital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rawalpindi robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, Morgah, encounter, police, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, robbers, SP, motorcycle, robbery
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.