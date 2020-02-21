80,000 people to get interest-free loans every month, promises PM

At least 80,000 poor people will get interest-free loans every month under the Ehsaas programme, promised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

He was speaking at the launch of the Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah. Under the programme, assets such as rickshaws and cattle were distributed to people.

“For the first time in Pakistan’s history, young people from poor backgrounds will get 50,000 scholarships every year,” he announced.

Poor people are being given “weapons” so that they can uplift themselves, he said. Men will be given shops, rickshaws and motorcycle rickshaws, while women will be given one cow, one buffalo and three goats, he added.

“We want to uplift the country’s poor people,” he said.

We are making homeless shelters across Pakistan to help labourers who are forced to sleep on the roads, the premier said. We have built 180 shelters so far and are making more, he added.

“We want a Pakistan where no one sleeps on the road.”

He said that the government is also bringing in a new law through which it will help poor people get lawyers and justice. At least six million families will be given health cards in Punjab, the PM said.

We want to make Pakistan a welfare state, he said at the start of the speech. No society where the rich are getting richer and poor getting poorer can ever progress, PM Khan added.