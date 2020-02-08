Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

70 people arrested in Faisalabad for flying kites

Posted: Feb 8, 2020
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
At least 70 people were arrested and 50 cases were registered across Faisalabad in the past 24 hours for flying kites in the city despite a ban.

The Faisalabad police had started a campaign against kite flying in the city because of accidents that take place because of the sport. Several people get injured or killed every year during the basant festival.

Despite the ban, residents of Faisalabad were adamant about flying kites. “The essence of basant is to fly kites and we will celebrate the event to its fullest,” a resident said.

The police, however, conducted operations across the city to arrest people involved in flying kites. “Our operation has been successful and we have confiscated more than 200,000 kites,” said SHO Ali.

The police and residents are at odds over the celebrations.

