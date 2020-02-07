32 deaths reported in Tando Allahyar, residents fear water contamination

At least 32 people have died in Sindh’s Tando Allahyar in the last three months. Residents of the district have blamed the deaths on contaminated water.

People are now too scared to drink water.

“They believe that the underground water that comes from hand pumps is contaminated and is dangerous for health,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hafeez Leghari. “The real reason behind the deaths is not water,” he claimed.

According to the Health Department of Sindh, almost 100 people in the district have been diagnosed with hepatitis and illnesses of the kidney and stomach.

“We have set up campus across the district so that medical facilities can be provided to residents,” Commissioner Leghari added.

The health department has also sent samples of water to laboratories so that its purity can be checked. The real reason behind the deaths will be determined once the reports come out, a health officer said.