3 SBCA officials arrested for constructing building illegally in Karachi

Three officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority and a builder were arrested Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the illegal construction of a building.

The SBCA deputy director, additional director, and building inspector were arrested by Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment during an operation in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar.

The suspects have been accused of constructing a three-storey building without getting its design approved. Fourteen shops had been constructed already.

Documents have been seized from the suspects. The district magistrate also accompanied the anti-corruption team during the operation.