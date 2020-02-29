252 pilgrims from Iran screened for coronavirus at Taftan border

Two hundred and fifty two pilgrims from Iran left for Quetta on Saturday after they were screened for coronavirus at the Pakistan-Iran Taftan Border.

The pilgrims had been staying at Pakistan House in Taftan for the last 15 days. According to authorities, 340 more pilgrims came to the house after the border was temporarily opened for a few hours on Friday. They will be screened for the virus after 48 hours.

“A plan to bring 5,000 other Pakistani pilgrims in Iran has been devised,” Information Minister Zahoor Buledi said.

The Balochistan government had closed the Taftan Border last week and banned the travel of Pakistani pilgrims to and from Iran amidst coronavirus fears.

In the last month, 7,800 people reached Pakistan of which 2,000 were from Balochistan, Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said.

“The quarantine facilities in Taftan have a capacity to keep 2,000 people,” said PDMA Director-General Imran Zarkoon said. “Around 300 isolation wards are also being constructed across the province,” he added.

Hundreds of pilgrims travel between the countries every day and there are fears that they might bring with them the highly contagious coronavirus. Pakistan has reported two cases of the virus so far and both were men who travelled to Iran recently.