‘243 cases against 55 unregistered medicines in last three months’

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has been actively cracking down on unregistered and fake medicine across the country. In the last three months, 243 cases have been registered against 55 medicines, according to the authority.

“The National Task Force has discovered 5,072 malpractices under the DRAP Act, 2012 and DRAP Act, 1976,” said DRAP Chief Executive Officer Asim Rauf. “In the last three months, stocks of more than 714 medicines have been confiscated,” he revealed.

Since last year, the DRAP has been working for the provision of high standard medicine across Pakistan. “Major changes are being made to the authority’s functions,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said.

“A national policy is also in the works and will soon be announced,” he added.

The task force has conducted 3,169 inspections in the last three months. Eighteen cases have also been registered against the sale of overpriced medicine.