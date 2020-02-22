Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘243 cases against 55 unregistered medicines in last three months’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
‘243 cases against 55 unregistered medicines in last three months’

File Photo

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has been actively cracking down on unregistered and fake medicine across the country. In the last three months, 243 cases have been registered against 55 medicines, according to the authority.

“The National Task Force has discovered 5,072 malpractices under the DRAP Act, 2012 and DRAP Act, 1976,” said DRAP Chief Executive Officer Asim Rauf. “In the last three months, stocks of more than 714 medicines have been confiscated,” he revealed.

Since last year, the DRAP has been working for the provision of high standard medicine across Pakistan. “Major changes are being made to the authority’s functions,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said.

“A national policy is also in the works and will soon be announced,” he added.

The task force has conducted 3,169 inspections in the last three months. Eighteen cases have also been registered against the sale of overpriced medicine.

FaceBook WhatsApp
DRAP medicines
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
DRAP, medicines, fake, unregistered, Dr Zafar Mirza, overprices, three, months, task force, inspections, cases
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.