Saturday, February 1, 2020  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
22 ‘corrupt’ officers had multiple spouses on BISP beneficiary list

Posted: Feb 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Twenty-two government officers of grades 17 and 19 had added names of multiple spouses on the Benazir Income Support Programme’s beneficiary list, it was revealed on Friday.

The officers and their spouses had taken a total of Rs5.5 million from the programme according to officials.

A grade 19 officer of the education department, Muhammad Ilyas, took around Rs800,000 on the name of two of his wives,” they stated. Similarly, grade 18 officer Ali Sher took Rs465,000 on names of multiple spouses.

Several other officers from multiple government department were also named by the programme. After the list was revealed, the chief secretary ordered all departments to retrieve the money from these corrupt officers.

He added that if they refuse to give the amount back, they should be fired.

