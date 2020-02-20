20m masks exported to China amid Pakistan shortage: Pharmacist association

The Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association has accused the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and health ministry of sending 20 million face masks to China.

In a letter to the chief justice, the association has claimed that DRAP CEO Asim Rauf, deputy director’s son Ghazanfar Ali and PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza issued six permits to China to export face masks.

It accused the officials of getting Rs60 million in bribe for giving six NOCs.

“Even hospital staff and cops are not getting protection,” the letter said. “When doctors, nurses and paramedical staffers are not being protected, how will they treat patients?”

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Friday, the DRAP CEO confirmed that the authority issued five permits to export the masks to China. He, however, did not speak about the bribery accusation.

“First there were restrictions, but then on the request of the Chinese Embassy, five NOCs were issued,” said Rauf. “They were given through a proper mechanism, not randomly.”

He said China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. “Prime Minister [Imran Khan] had also assured [China of] the country’s support.”

In the letter, the association quoted Rauf as saying “if you would give me any evidence that a single face mask has been sent out of Pakistan, we will take exemplary action against the accused [people]”.

However, it claims that when it provided evidence of masks being exported, he said permits were issued for that export. The health ministry has yet to respond to the accusations.

According to the pharmacists association, the permits were issued on February 8, a day after it highlighted the issue with Rauf.