18-year-old found dead inside lions’ cage at Lahore’s Safari Park

The body of an 18-year-old man was found in the lions’ cage at Lahore’s Safari Park Wednesday afternoon.

Bilal was reported missing two days ago. His family had registered a complaint after he didn’t return home. They said that he had gone to get grass.

A severed head and arms were found inside the cage and there were bloody clothes as well. Bilal’s father identified him because of his clothes.

What is not known, however, is how Bilal got inside the cage.

The police are investigating how the teen went inside the cage and whether he was attacked by the lions or if someone threw his body in the cage after murdering him.