18 social media gangs operating in Rawalpindi, says police

Social media is no longer a safe place for the people of Rawalpindi. There are 18 social media gangs operating in the city, said a police report.

Gangs such as Triple Three, Triple Two and Tiger Gang threaten people, rob them and are involved in several other crimes as well, according to the police.

Officials say that on an average there are 35 to 40 members in each gang. The largest group is the Triple Three gang which has almost 250 members.

“The members are between the ages of 18 and 25 and do not have any previous criminal record,” said the Rawlapindi CPO. “Most of them come from educated families,” he said.

Most of these crimes take place in Sadiqabad and areas near the airport. “We arrest at least 30 people from these areas every month but the network keeps growing,” the CPO said.

Social media is the safest place for them to hide, he added.

The police have started an operation to catch these “online gangsters” as soon as possible. They have been conducting 24-hour surveillance from the Police Line control room.

Last December, the leader of the Triple Three, Taji Khokhar, and 25 other gang members were arrested. However, all of them got bail.