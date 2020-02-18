18 shops burned in blaze at Karachi’s Malir Electronic Market

Fire has been doused

At least 18 shops were burned down after a fire started at the Malir Electronic Market in Karachi on Tuesday.

The fire erupted in one shop and slowly spread to the entire market. Other shops in the market were also affected, according to the rescue team.

Four fire brigade trucks were called immediately to douse the blaze

A water tanker was also called as the fire trucks ran out of water. The tanker, however, got stuck in a road pit on the Malir road. Traffic police officers and rescue teams have called for help for the tanker.