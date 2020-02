Tanker removed after six hours

An oil tanker overturned on the National Highway in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Hadeed Tuesday night.

Fifteen thousand litres of oil spilled on the road due to the accident. It was removed after six hours, during which the entire track was closed.

The police, Rangers and fire brigade were at the scene.

The police say the accident was caused by speeding and have taken the driver and cleaner into custody.

Investigations are under way. No one was injured in the accident.