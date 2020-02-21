Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
150 ‘illegal’ shops on Railways land sealed in Faisalabad

File Photo

More than 150 shops ‘illegally’ made on land owned by the Pakistan Railways in Faisalabad were sealed by officers of the department on Thursday.

All the shops between the Tariqabad Bridge and Jhang Bazaar were repeatedly sent notices, according to Railways Director Sajid.

“All these shopkeepers have illegally taken over this land and are running businesses here,” he said. “Higher authorities will decide whether these shops will be auctioned off or remain sealed,” Sajid added.

The shopkeepers have been staging protests on the action. They have claimed that the land is not owned by the Railways department. “We have stay orders from the court as well,” a shopkeeper said.

The Railway authorities added that they have pledged to stop this “mafia” from illegally occupying their land.

