14 students arrested after Punjab University clash

Fourteen students were arrested in Lahore on Saturday after Friday’s Punjab University student clash.

An FIR has been registered against 13 named and 40 unidentified students at the Muslim Town police station on behalf of the State.

The FIR contains sections of disturbing the peace and spreading fear.

According to the FIR, 10 security officers were injured in the clash between members of the Pashtoon and Punjabi student councils.

When the security guards intervened with sticks and batons, the students attacked them during which people were injured.