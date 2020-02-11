Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Pakistan

11-year-old’s body found in neighbour’s trunk in Lahore

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
An 11-year-old boy’s body was found from his neighbour’s house in Lahore’s Shahdara on Friday, a day after he was reported missing.

The child’s parent had filed a case over his kidnapping on February 27.

The police raided the neighbour’s house the next day and found the child’s body in a trunk.

“My son’s body had many bruises,” his father said. “I don’t know why they killed my child. I didn’t have any enmity with them,” he added.

The suspects, including a married couple, have been arrested and an investigation is underway.

