What we talk about when we talk about Ghotki

A little boy had vomited in Ghotki’s Sindh Public Higher Secondary School. It is the kind of school with small motivational signs tacked above the doors that say, Hunger is the best sauce.

“Who puked,” asked a teacher outside the classroom full of seven-year-olds.

What she heard next, split open a wound.

“It’s one of the Hindu students.”

No one would have described it like this before September 16.

The staff don’t even really have a name for what had happened that day. But with the passage of a few months, this much has become clear: the children learnt a lesson they never should have and the mere mention of religion makes the teachers tremble.





Sindh Public Higher Secondary School has a name longer than its humble campus but it certainly lives up to it. It is regarded as one of the top private schools in the district with classes from grade one to intermediate. It is known for sending up a dozen graduates a year to medical colleges beyond Ghotki.

When described by outsiders, the school appears to merit praise: the majority or sixty percent of its 1,400 students are Hindu. But for anyone who knows Ghotki this point is not really worthy of mention. It is a mundane fact of life, for this district has always been, like the school, vaunted as an example of serene co-existence.

Teacher Zahid Ali gives an example. Last year, two girls graduated. They had been inseparable; they were always hand in hand, eating from the same lunchboxes, always sitting next to each other in class and even after that. The entire school thought they were sisters or cousins.

It was after they graduated that the teachers discovered that the girls were not related at all and were actually from two different religions.

“But things have changed since the incident,” Ali says.

On September 14, 2019, a video was shared on social media in which a teenager, a first-year Intermediate student, claimed that the owner of the school, Nautan Lal, had blasphemed himself. According to teachers, however, Nautan Lal was just visiting that day. He doesn’t actually teach at his school. He is a physics teacher at Government Degree College Ghotki. Two of his children are, however, students there. And two older ones are studying medicine and business in Karachi.

In the Sept 14 video, the teenager and his father are seen surrounded by people from the media. A local journalist then shared the video, leading to reaction from some groups. The head of a madrassa, Mufti Adul Karim Sayeedi of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, said that his party registered a blasphemy case against the school owner under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code. Under this law, anyone found guilty can be sentenced to death and fines.

The police assured them that they would arrest the professor by 5pm the next day (September 15) but violence broke out in the district the night the case was registered. According to the teachers, a day after the video came out, men barged into the school, damaged its property and burnt papers.

“It was a Sunday and just the male staff was present as we were preparing for the upcoming examinations,” says a teacher. “We had to escape.” The school was shut for 10 days.

As the news spread, masked men attacked the Sacho Satram Dham Temple in Ghotki. They ransacked the temple, damaged its idols and battered its blue and green walls. “I was at the temple on Sunday morning when I saw 50 people with wooden sticks and rocks marching towards it,” said a volunteer Kailash Kapoor. “There were three of us. We were really scared and didn’t know what to do so we hid inside the temple.”

A mob attacked the district’s Ladies Market. It broke into shops and stole money and equipment. Other men blocked the National Highway, preventing anyone from entering Ghotki.

Temple caretaker Jay Kumar called the attack a conspiracy against the peaceful Hindu-Muslim coexistence in the district. “If those who attacked us were Muslims, the people who later came to our aid were also Muslims,” he said. “Almost 400 to 500 Muslims had come to the temple after the attack and had stayed overnight promising to protect it.”

Political parties of Sindh such as the JUI-F and PPP also came out to support the Hindus. “The general secretary of the JUI-F, Rashid Soomro, went to Ghotki a day after the attack and spent time with the Hindus,” JUI-F Sindh spokesperson Muhammad Sami Swati told SAMAA Digital. “Our party members made announcements from mosques urging Muslims in the area to come out in solidarity with the Hindus,” he added.

Presently, Nautan Lal is being kept at Central Jail Sukkur. A sessions court, after hearing his case twice, rejected his appeal for bail. The case will now be taken to the high court.

Almost four months after the attacks, Hindus in the district have returned to their lives but are just a little bit more cautious than they were before.

Conversations have shrunk to greetings, chitchat and work. “After the attack, not just teachers and students, but also other people avoid talking about religion or similar topics,” Abdul Rauf Paras, a civil activist in Ghotki, told SAMAA Digital.

He said that this wasn’t the case before. “Our ancestors never taught us to discriminate on the lines of religion, caste, creed or colour, but is this what we are teaching our students?” Some of them believe that the attack was an attempt to force them to leave so their shops and properties could be taken over.

After school reopened, attendance was low because parents were scared. “Even today, there is this fear in our hearts of going through all of that again,” says one teacher. Today, at first glance it appears as if the school is just as it was before. Students have come back. They’re sitting exams. Teachers are back at the blackboards.

“We are scared to talk about religion or anything that’s even borderline controversial,” says the teacher. He described it as always being on guard. According to the school’s principal, every year between 10 and 12 students graduated to get into medical colleges outside the district. “This year, the number has decreased tremendously because students have dropped out,” she said.

Even at Sacho Satram Dham Temple, which used to be just like any other place of worship, there has been change, according to journalist Allah Warayo Bozdar. “It did not have any special arrangements for security, just a guard who sat outside the neighbouring colony.” Today three police officers are stationed outside at all times. They do security checks for people coming in to pray. And they have guns. Just in case.