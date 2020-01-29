Unidentified men kill lady health worker in Swabi: police

A lady health worker was killed and another injured after unknown motorcyclists opened fire on a team of anti-polio vaccinators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district, a senior police official confirmed Wednesday.

According to DPO Swabi Imran Shahid, the incident took place in Swabi’s Parmoli area around 3pm on Wednesday. The injured lady health worker was shifted to a Peshawar hospital.

Health officials told SAMAA TV they had asked authorities to provide security to anti-polio teams in the entire district, but they were only provided protection in the ‘high risk’ areas.

Jihad Khan, the Parmoli police station SHO, confirmed that the health workers had not been accompanied by security personnel at the time of the attack. He said both the health workers had been returning to their office in Mir Ali after discharging their duties.

SHO Khan said the Basic Health Unit didn’t seek security for them in the area. Police have surrounded the vicinity and they are looking for shooters, he added.

At least six new polio cases have surfaced in the country in January 2020. Two of them were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In 2019, 136 polio cases, including 92 from KP, were reported across the country.

Police personnel guarding anti-polio teams had also been attacked in KP last year.

In December 2019, a police constable Mukarram Khan was killed in Lower Dir while guarding a team of anti-polio vaccinators.