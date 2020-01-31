Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two Rawalpindi men arrested for posting weapon pictures on Facebook

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Rawalpindi men arrested for posting weapon pictures on Facebook

File Photo

Two men from Rawalpindi were arrested on Friday for displaying weapons on Facebook.

Mansoor and Adnan used to upload pictures and videos displaying guns on their Facebook accounts. According to the Gujjar Khan police, they were doing this to spread fear in the hearts of people on the social media app.

“The aim of such activities is to create a culture of fear and superiority on social media,” said Gujjar Khan SHO Mian Imran. “They wanted to show their power but the state’s law is superior to all,” he added.

The accused said that they uploaded the pictures as a part of their hobby. “We just did it for fun,” said Mansoor.

Last year, the police along with the Federal Investigation Agency launched a campaign to crackdown against display of weapons on social media.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.