Two Rawalpindi men arrested for posting weapon pictures on Facebook

Two men from Rawalpindi were arrested on Friday for displaying weapons on Facebook.

Mansoor and Adnan used to upload pictures and videos displaying guns on their Facebook accounts. According to the Gujjar Khan police, they were doing this to spread fear in the hearts of people on the social media app.

“The aim of such activities is to create a culture of fear and superiority on social media,” said Gujjar Khan SHO Mian Imran. “They wanted to show their power but the state’s law is superior to all,” he added.

The accused said that they uploaded the pictures as a part of their hobby. “We just did it for fun,” said Mansoor.

Last year, the police along with the Federal Investigation Agency launched a campaign to crackdown against display of weapons on social media.