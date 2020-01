The Torkham Border, which connects Pakistan and Afghanistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been closed.

The Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday that two mortar shells were fired from the Afghanistan side of the border Wednesday morning.

There were no casualties, but the Torkham Border has been closed for security reasons, it said.

The spokesperson said they are raising the issue with the Afghan government. We hope to reopen the border soon, she said.