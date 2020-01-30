This is how Shehzad Akbar says the Sharifs laundered money

The National Accountability Bureau has been investigating the Sharif family for allegedly laundering money through the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are currently out on bail in the case.
Shahzad Akbar, the special assistant to the PM on accountability, in an explosive press conference in Islamabad on Thursday claimed that he knows how the mills were used by the Sharif family to launder money and receive kickbacks.
“Most people think that this was a factory producing sugar but they don’t realize that this was a big fraud,” Akbar said. He divided his media talk into 10 points.
Akbar went on to say that the shares of the companies were routinely transferred too. At least 45% shares were in Nawaz’s name and then changed into Maryam’s name. When the Panama case investigation started, they were named after Yousaf Abbas, the special assistant claimed.