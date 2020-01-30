This is how Shehzad Akbar says the Sharifs laundered money

The National Accountability Bureau has been investigating the Sharif family for allegedly laundering money through the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are currently out on bail in the case.

Shahzad Akbar, the special assistant to the PM on accountability, in an explosive press conference in Islamabad on Thursday claimed that he knows how the mills were used by the Sharif family to launder money and receive kickbacks.

“Most people think that this was a factory producing sugar but they don’t realize that this was a big fraud,” Akbar said. He divided his media talk into 10 points.

In 1991, the Chaudhry Sugar Mills was set up by the Sharif family. At that time, Nawaz was the family’s head and he had Rs13,00,000 in his bank account and the others didn’t have that much money either. They must’ve needed some investment to set up the mills. How did they do it? An offshore company, Chadron Jersey Limited, was set up and it took a loan of $15 million to buy machinery for the mills. The machinery never arrived in Pakistan and yet the loan of $20 million, including its interest rate, was paid for as Nawaz became the country’s PM for the first time. The interesting thing with Chadron Jersey is that it’s address is the same as that of some companies mentioned in the Panama Papers investigation.

The foreign currency accounts of the Qazi family also played a big role in this. Former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar has submitted a “sworn affidavit” that he opened accounts under the name of the Qazi family. The foreign currency accounts, which contained $15.37 million, were used to take three loans for the following companies: $80 million for Chaudhry Sugar Mills

Hajvery Foundation

A company belonging to Hamza Shahbaz

A company with the name of Punjab Carpet was also set up and it gave a loan of Rs65 million to the mills. The interesting thing is that the company itself wasn’t making a profit and it took a loan from the National Bank and Meezan Bank which was then lent to the mills. The loan became Rs105 million, including the interest, and it was waived when Nawaz became the PM for the second time.

The Qazi family’s accounts were then used to send fake remittance and then Syed Ahmed, who served as the head of the National Bank, then withdrew that amount.

A Bahraini national, Sadiqa Syed, then transferred TTs worth $18 million to the mills in 1998. The money was sent to Hamza Board Mills and then that company was merged with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Shares were issued in her name too. Dar has confessed that the passport of the woman was with Shehbaz Sharif.

Another Saudi national, Hani Ahmed, then sent $1.25 million TTs to Ramzan Textile Mills, which merged with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills in 2009.

Then there is Nasir Abdullah Lootah. He is said to have given $4.88 million to the mills. Just like Sadiqa’s case, Lootah said that he never invested in sugar mills and it was all a fraud.

Another person, Umar Shaharyar, gave a loan of Rs33 million to the mills. When he was investigated, it was revealed that the person didn’t have any money in his account and as soon as he got the said amount he gave it to the mills as a loan in 2011.

Many loans were taken by Nawaz’s son, Hasan Nawaz, as a director of the mills. However, he wasn’t the director when he took the loan as he had resigned. Moreover, Hasan’s money was coming from a company known as Capital FZE, which was named in the Panama Papers case.

The most interesting aspect of this entire investigation is that Rs560 million were given to the mills by the contractors, Technical Associates, of the new Islamabad airport. A Rs50 million cheque, signed by the Technical Associates, was withdrawn by Muhammad Shujaat Azeem, who was the former PM’s special assistant on aviation, on June 24, 2015. If this is not kickback then what is?



Akbar went on to say that the shares of the companies were routinely transferred too. At least 45% shares were in Nawaz’s name and then changed into Maryam’s name. When the Panama case investigation started, they were named after Yousaf Abbas, the special assistant claimed.