Ready to work anywhere, Sindh IG tells PM Khan

Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the latter’s office in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Sindh IG told the premier that the Sindh government wouldn’t have tried to remove him if he had not taken action against provincial ministers, sources within the government told Samaa TV.

The differences between the Sindh government and IG Imam emerged after a report against Sindh Minister Imtiaz Shaikh was leaked to the media a few weeks ago.

The report accused Shaikh of using a gang of criminals to intimidate his rivals.

The Sindh government had formally asked the federal government to replace IG Imam but a decision has not been taken yet.

In his meeting with PM Khan, the sources said, IG Imam said he was ready to work anywhere.

After the meeting with IG Imam, the premier was said to have tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with speaking to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh governor contacted CM Shah but the sources said he refused to speak on the subject.

The federal government has suggested the name of Dera Ghazi Khan RPO Imran Ahmar for the post of Sindh IG. Ahmar has previously served as the Lahore Security Division DIG.

The Sindh government instead wants Mushtaq Ahmed Maher to head the provincial police, according to Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani.