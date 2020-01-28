Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Siddiqui irked at PM leaving Karachi without meeting MQM-P leaders

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2020
Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Siddiqui irked at PM leaving Karachi without meeting MQM-P leaders

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed his reservations a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan left Karachi without meeting members of his party.

PM Khan arrived in Karachi early Monday. He met the Sindh chief minister, Grand Democratic Alliance leaders and members of the business community during the one-day visit. However, the premier didn’t have any interaction with the MQM-P.

Siddiqui said the federal government had nothing to give to Karachi which was why the prime minister didn’t meet the MQM-P leadership. He was speaking to the media in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the MQM-P leadership when he will have something for Karachi and its people,” he said.

The MQM-P convener said his party could serve Karachiites without ministries in the federal or provincial governments.

“Karachi contributes 95% of the total revenue in Sindh and 65% in the centre,” he said. “But the city is deprived of basic facilities.”

Siddiqui said the MQM-P was utilising limited resources of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to serve the people.

