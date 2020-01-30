Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Security forces kill five suspected terrorists in Quetta’s Turbat

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Security forces kill five suspected terrorists in Quetta’s Turbat

Photo: Online

Five ‘terrorists’ were killed during an exchange of fire in Quetta’s Turbat on Thursday, according to security officials.

The security forces had received information from their sources that the terrorists were residing in Balida.

When they reached there, the terrorists opened fire on them after which the police retaliated and killed them, the spokesperson said.

Three terrorists have been identified as Nawaz, Zafar and Jamil. The remaining two men have still not been identified. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital.

The force also seized a large number of weapons and ammunition during the operation.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta Terrorists
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.