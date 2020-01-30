Security forces kill five suspected terrorists in Quetta’s Turbat

Five ‘terrorists’ were killed during an exchange of fire in Quetta’s Turbat on Thursday, according to security officials.

The security forces had received information from their sources that the terrorists were residing in Balida.

When they reached there, the terrorists opened fire on them after which the police retaliated and killed them, the spokesperson said.

Three terrorists have been identified as Nawaz, Zafar and Jamil. The remaining two men have still not been identified. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital.

The force also seized a large number of weapons and ammunition during the operation.