Saudi prince arriving in Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards: officials

Governor of Tabuk Prince Fahad bin Sultan Al-Saud is arriving in Balochistan next week to hunt houbara bustards, officials said.

According to the Balochistan government officials, the Saudi prince will stay in Chaghi’s Dalbandin area for three weeks. All arrangements have been made in this regard.

On Wednesday, Chaghi Deputy Commissioner Fateh Khan held a meeting to review security arrangements regarding the arrival of the Saudi prince. The meeting decided that personnel of the Anti-Terrorism Force, Levies and police will be deployed in the area for security.

According to a report published in Daily Dawn, the Tabuk governor had hunted 2,100 houbara bustards in 2014 in his 21-day stay in Chaghi.

The report had said that he had also indulged in illegal hunting in protected areas.