Saudi Arabia deported 285,980 Pakistanis in the last five years

Saudi Arabia has deported 285,980 Pakistanis from Riyadh and Jeddah in the last five years, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Senate on Friday.
He submitted a document with details of these deportees. A total of 61,076 Pakistanis have been deported from Riyadh, while 224,904 from Jeddah.
The following table gives a breakdown of the numbers.
|Year
|Riyadh
|Jeddah
|2015
|10,826
|51,107
|2016
|11,693
|46,996
|2017
|6,662
|65,932
|2018
|20,611
|36,336
|2019
|11,284
|24,533
|Total
|61,076
|224,904
The reasons for the deportation included expired resident cards, people being declared absconders, overstaying their visas, working on Umrah visas or in other professions than their designated ones, performing Hajj without permission, theft, carrying narcotics or quarreling with locals.