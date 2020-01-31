Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Saudi Arabia deported 285,980 Pakistanis in the last five years

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia has deported 285,980 Pakistanis from Riyadh and Jeddah in the last five years, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Senate on Friday.

He submitted a document with details of these deportees. A total of 61,076 Pakistanis have been deported from Riyadh, while 224,904 from Jeddah.

The following table gives a breakdown of the numbers.

Year Riyadh Jeddah
2015 10,826 51,107
2016 11,693 46,996
2017 6,662 65,932
2018 20,611 36,336
2019 11,284 24,533
Total 61,076 224,904

The reasons for the deportation included expired resident cards, people being declared absconders, overstaying their visas, working on Umrah visas or in other professions than their designated ones, performing Hajj without permission, theft, carrying narcotics or quarreling with locals.

