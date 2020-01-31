Saudi Arabia deported 285,980 Pakistanis in the last five years

Saudi Arabia has deported 285,980 Pakistanis from Riyadh and Jeddah in the last five years, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Senate on Friday.

He submitted a document with details of these deportees. A total of 61,076 Pakistanis have been deported from Riyadh, while 224,904 from Jeddah.

The following table gives a breakdown of the numbers.

Year Riyadh Jeddah 2015 10,826 51,107 2016 11,693 46,996 2017 6,662 65,932 2018 20,611 36,336 2019 11,284 24,533 Total 61,076 224,904

The reasons for the deportation included expired resident cards, people being declared absconders, overstaying their visas, working on Umrah visas or in other professions than their designated ones, performing Hajj without permission, theft, carrying narcotics or quarreling with locals.