Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
‘Sacked KP ministers assure PM of their loyalty to party’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: PID

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers Atif Khan and Shehram Tarakai met on Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured him of their loyalty to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, sources within the ruling party said.

On Sunday, KP Governor Shah Farman had issued a notification removing Sports Minister Atif Khan, Health Minister Shehram Tarakai and Revenue and Estate Minister Shakeel Ahmed from the provincial cabinet.

Their removal came after KP CM Mahmood Khan complained to PM Khan that some ministers had been forming groups to conspire against him.

However, two of these ministers called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

They told PM Khan that they were and would always remain with the party, according to the sources. The two ministers voiced their readiness to accept any responsibilities given to them.

They also discussed KP government affairs and expressed full confidence in the leadership of PM Khan, the sources added.

