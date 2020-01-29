Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Rao Anwar isn’t done with the police yet

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar has submitted many petitions to the Sindh home secretary to allow him to complete his tenure as SSP.

He has claimed that he spent more than a year being suspended and has asked for permission to complete that one year in service.

The former police officer, who retired on January 1, 2019 after 37 years of service, has said that no retirement notification was issued for him because he was suspended.

Anwar was suspended after he was accused of killing 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud and four others at a farmhouse Karachi’s Shah Latif on January 13, 2018.

A report, compiled by an investigation team, called the encounter ‘fake’. Anwar, who took the credit for the ‘encounter’ and said the suspects were terrorists, denied involvement in the case.

Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh and 13 people were arrested. Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat and Inspector Shoaib Sheikh among others are still absconding.

A new JIT, headed by AIG Aftab Pathan, was formed on March 21, 2018. The new investigation revealed that the police were present at the farmhouse for over 19 hours. They ate their lunch and dinner there too. No proof of firing inside the farmhouse was found.

According to the forensic report, the deceased were handed the weapons and then killed. All four were killed in the same room and two bodies were moved to another room.

Anwar was released on bail on July 10, 2018. He has, however, been indicted in the case.

