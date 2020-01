A shopkeeper was arrested for harassing two women in Quetta on Wednesday.

The police said a team of the Kechi Baig police station raided the Uzbek market and arrested Abdul Ghaffar.

Ghaffar had a shop at the market. The father of two women had requested an inquiry against the shopkeeper. He said Ghaffar would harass his daughters when they went to his shop.

A case has been registered against Ghaffar and further investigation is under way.