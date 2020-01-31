Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
PM launches Rs200b Ehsaas Kifalat Programme

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Friday the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme to help support poor people of the country.

The prime minister launched the social welfare programme in a ceremony in Islamabad.

Speaking to attendees, he said seven million women would be provided Kifalat cards under the programme. They would be given cash stipends of Rs2,000 a month.

The government had earmarked around Rs200 billion for the Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme to help uplift weaker segments of the society, PM Khan said.

He said opening bank accounts of women under the programme would help stop theft of their money. It would enable them to purchase essential items from Utility Stores Corporation outlets, the premier said.

PM Khan said a society in which elite prospered at the expense of poor people could never progress.

He said loans given under the government’s social welfare programmes would promote entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises.

PM Khan also appreciated the efforts of his aide on poverty alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar, to develop a proper system to distribute money among the most deserving people of the country.

