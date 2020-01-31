Pakistan suspends flights to China as coronavirus fears grow

Pakistan has suspended all flight operations to and from China as the coronavirus spreads.

According to the CAA, no flights will be able to take off for China from any airport in Pakistan.

This suspension has been put in place till February 2. The authorities will evaluate the situation then and decide whether to extend the flight suspension or lift it.

At least four Pakistani students in Wuhan, China have been infected with the coronavirus. Pakistan says it will not be evacuating them, as many other countries have done.

The World Health Organisation has declared the virus a global health emergency. At least 213 people have died in China and almost 10,000 cases have been reported in the country. The WHO said on Thursday that 98 cases had been reported in 18 other countries.

The virus broke out in Wuhan and is thought to have originated from a seafood market in the city. Eight cases of human-to-human infection have been reported in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States.

The virus has spread to every region in mainland China and cases have now been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Macao, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

The city has been sealed and transport restrictions are in place. The US and Japan have begun evacuating their citizens. Japan has confirmed that three of the passengers brought back to the country from Wuhan have tested positive for the virus.

EU citizens are going to be evacuated, with two flights scheduled. Australia, Canada, the Philippines and Malaysia have also all announced that they will evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.