Peshawar rickshaw owners and drivers protest against renewal of fines

Rickshaw owners and drivers in Peshawar came out on the streets on Thursday protesting against the renewal of penalties on three-wheelers by the government in Peshawar.

The labour union of rickshaws, mechanics and spare part dealers also joined the protest. They demanded that the government remove the ban on the issuance of permits to rickshaws.

They also demanded fines and penalties on rickshaw drivers be removed. “Paying fines every day has made life hell for us,” a rickshaw driver said. Owners and drivers of the three-wheeler have threatened to go on strike if their demands are not met.

The protesters have given the government till February 10 to accept their demands.

Instead of restricting permits of rickshaw, the government should stop the production of most rickshaws, said Rickshaw Union President Amanullah.