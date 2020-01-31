Pakistanis in China: Senate at odds over bringing them back

Pakistan’s decision not to bring back its nationals stuck in China as the coronavirus threat continues to haunt the world has become a subject of debate.

The Senate debated on Friday whether these people, of whom many are students, should be brought back or not.

The main argument by those in favour of bringing them back was that they can be reunited with their families and won’t suffer from food shortage, adding that Pakistan has to take care of its people.

Those against it, however, said that this will pose a grave threat to other people as the virus may spread to Pakistan too. They said that China will provide the Pakistanis there better treatment than could be given here.

‘Bring them back’

The senators who were in favour of bringing the nationals back included Usman Kakar of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, PML-N’s Mushahidullah Khan and Raja Zafarul Haq, JI’s Mushtaq Ahmed, PPP’s Sherry Rehman, and Rehman Malik among others.

Here’s what they had to say.

Usman Kakar: There are 28,000 Pakistanis in China and more than half of China has been quarantined. Those Pakistanis want to return but China isn’t allowing them to leave. When Chinese people are coming to Pakistan, then why can’t the Pakistanis return? Leaving them there is the same as murdering them. The Senate chairperson should pass a ruling on this.

Mushahidullah: The coronavirus is spreading everywhere. The world is taking precautions to curb its spread. Japan, the US and Britain have started evacuating their citizens but we say China has imposed a restriction on people leaving. Think about the mothers who are crying for their children stuck in China. Pakistanis stuck there don’t even have any money on them.

Raja Zafarul Haq: Coronavirus has created a global emergency. China isn’t responsible for the spread because its own people are suffering because of it. All countries must claim responsibility for their residents. Chartered planes are being sent to rescue people. The Pakistani students have said that they are in a lot of pain but our government has said that it won’t rescue its own people.

Rehman Malik: The portal of the Pakistani embassies in China isn’t working. Our people are stuck there and going through a difficult time. We should do something about it.

‘Staying in China will be better’

The senators who said that Pakistanis shouldn’t be brought back include PTI’s Seemi Ezdi, Nauman Wazir Khattak, and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz.

Here’s what they argued.

Seemi Ezdi: The virus is quite dangerous. China is trying to find a cure and it will find it. It’s better for the students to be treated there because we have no knowledge of the virus. Flights from China to everywhere have been suspended. No Pakistani or Chinese flights are coming here.

Nauman Wazir Khattak: The diagnostic machines in China tell people in three hours if they have the virus or not. China’s treatment is excellent. A former PM went abroad for treatment and these kids are already abroad so they can be treated there

Shibli Faraz: China is in a crisis and we should show faith in its capability to come out of it. The country has incurred economic losses too. We are satisfied with the steps the government has taken for the Pakistani students. Pakistan has sent from $846 for so that its students get food online. We are monitoring the situation.