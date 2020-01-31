Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Okara woman arrested on charges of murdering husband

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Okara woman arrested on charges of murdering husband

Photo: Online

The Okara police arrested on Friday a woman on the charges of murdering her husband in Kharal Kalan’s Durgan village.

The police said that Hafeez Imtiaz Ahmed, who was working in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sidhu, was returning home when his wife along with three accomplices opened fire on him and killed him.

The deceased’s sister has filed a case against her sister-in-law.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the absconding suspects.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for its postmortem examination.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Crime okara
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.