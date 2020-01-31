Okara woman arrested on charges of murdering husband

The Okara police arrested on Friday a woman on the charges of murdering her husband in Kharal Kalan’s Durgan village.

The police said that Hafeez Imtiaz Ahmed, who was working in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sidhu, was returning home when his wife along with three accomplices opened fire on him and killed him.

The deceased’s sister has filed a case against her sister-in-law.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the absconding suspects.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for its postmortem examination.