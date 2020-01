A man accused of robbery was shot dead during an exchange of fire with the police on Thursday in Okara.

“There were three men robbing people at gun point,” a police officer said. “When we reached the scene, they opened fire at us,” he said.

During the encounter, one of the suspected robbers was killed while two of his accomplices managed to escape. His body has been shifted to the hospital.

The police are on the lookout for the other two robbers.