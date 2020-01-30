Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
OGRA recommends meagre six paisa drop in petrol price

Posted: Jan 30, 2020
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has proposed a meagre reduction in the price of petroleum products and kerosene oil for February despite a 15% drop in the price of crude oil in the international market.

According to the rates recommended in a summary sent by Ogra to the federal government, the price of petrol and kerosene oil may decrease by 6 paisa and 66 paisa per litre respectively.

This means the price of petrol is expected to go down by 0.1% in Pakistan as compared to the 15% drop internationally.  

It has also recommended an increase in the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2.47 per litre and light diesel by Rs1.10 per litre.

The new pricing of petroleum products will be effective from February 1 after approval from the Ministry of Finance.

