No, the PM’s salary has not been increased

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: FILE

There has been no increase in salary of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reports circulating in this regard are “fabricated and baseless”, a spokesperson for the PM’s office said Thursday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that PM Khan was rather running an austerity campaign to reduce government expenditures.

The federal cabinet in a recent meeting approved amendment to a bill relating to salaries and perks of the president and the prime minister, according to the spokesperson.

It was decided that only one residence of the premier and the president could be declared a camp office.

PM Khan directed that there must be a limit to camp office expenses unlike the past, the statement read.

He said the expenses of heads of the government are met from taxpayers’ money and should be minimal.

