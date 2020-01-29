New name emerges for the Sindh IG post

The federal government has submitted the name of Dera Ghazi Khan RPO Imran Ahmar for the post of Sindh IG as the Centre and the Sindh government continue to debate over the appointment.

Ahmar has served as the DIG for the Lahore security division as well as the North Nazimabad SP.

The Sindh governor is expected to discuss the new candidate with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and then finalise a name.

Ahmar was posted as the DG Khan RPO on July 2, 2019.

The news comes the same day PM Imran Khan met incumbent IG Syed Kaleem Imam in Islamabad. They discussed the security situation in Karachi.

The IG is said to have presented his point of view to the premier and they discussed the names for the new IG submitted by the Sindh cabinet.

On Tuesday, the IG said that he’s not going anywhere, adding that the news of his transfer was a conspiracy against him.

“There’s news of my transfer circulating and it is being portrayed that this is the last event I’m attending,” the officer said while addressing the media during a martyr’s memorial ceremony at the Central Police Office in Karachi. It will not be easy transferring me from my post,” he added.

Reacting to his statement, Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh information minister, said that IG’s remarks were sad and shocking. “Did he threaten the PM in his speech? We are exercising our legal right to remove the IG,” he added.

The IG should join a political party if he wants to engage in politics, Wahab said.

The federal government had decided on January 27 to remove Imam after Chief Minister Shah had requested Prime Minister Khan to replace him in a one-on-one meeting in Karachi.

Among the names suggested for the post, Mushtaq Ahmed Maher was most likely to take the charge. “The name has been finalised and an official statement will be issued in a day or two,” Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani told SAMAA TV.