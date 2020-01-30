Nawaz Sharif given final warning by Punjab home department

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been given a final warning by the Punjab home department. He has to submit his medical reports in three days or face action against him.

Nawaz is currently in London undergoing medical treatment. He obtained bail from a court to travel abroad for his treatment. However, his permission to leave the country was contingent on his providing regular medical updates to the government.

The Punjab home department sent him a final warning eight days after its third letter was received by him.

They want his medical reports to ascertain his condition. They have asked for platelet counts, CBC, kidney function tests, PET scans and bone marrow tests.

Nawaz’s lawyers submitted on December 23 a request for a bail extension. The home department has warned if he does not submit his reports within three days, his bail extension request will be denied.

PML-N leader Azma Bokhari told SAMAA TV that they have submitted the reports they have received to the high commission. The doctors will decide what to do about the new reports, she said.

She said Nawaz went abroad with the court’s permission, not the government.