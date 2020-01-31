NAB is a terrorist organisation: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former PM says it is destroying the country

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called NAB a terrorist organisation.

He said it is destroying the country, in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. In a year and a half, no case has been filed against me, said Abbasi, who is being investigated by NAB in the LNG contract case.

And I will be sure to ask about this, he said, vowing to question the NAB chairman, officers and investigation officer.

Calling the bureau a "political engineering factory", he said former chief justices have also questioned its practices. That is why we must end this institution and send these people packing, he said.

There are six stakeholders influencing decision making in Pakistan, said the former premier. If you don’t make them sit at the same table, the country wont be able to run, he said.

Calling the wheat and sugar crises painful, he attributed it to corruption. And while on the topic of corruption, he challenged the prime minister's special assistant on accountability's claims of bringing back millions in looted money. "Shehzad Akbar is a do number adhmi [second rate man]," he said. He should show his own assets and tell everyone how he got them and how he is still getting them, he challenged.

He has no right to speak about people like he does, said Abbasi. He said if Akbar wants to make tall claims, he needs to back it up with evidence.

Abbasi denied having any conflicts with the PML-N. I am a member of the party and have been a prime minister from this party, he said.

He also commented on the groups forming in the PTI and said this is what happens when you get different sorts of people together for the sake of votes.