Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir detained in Islamabad: police

MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir from KP’s tribal districts were detained on Tuesday in Islamabad while protesting the previous arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’s Manzoor Pashteen.

Kohsar police station’s SHO confirmed that the men were taken away. Another senior police official clarified that they had not been arrested but detained because they were chanting “anti-state” slogans. He said that they would be formally arrested once an FIR is lodged against them.

MNA Mohsin Dawar told Dawn News that they were being kept at Kohsar police station.

The PTM’s leader Manzoor Pashteen was arrested in Peshawar on Monday on charges of speaking against the constitution of Pakistan.

Some civil society workers were arrested in Lahore, according to the Punjab president of the Awami Workers Party Ammar Rashid.