Lahore teacher suspended after 12-year-old dies in motorcycle crash

A teacher has been suspended in Lahore after one of his students died in a motorcycle crash. The teacher gave his motorcycle to two students and told them to get something from the market.

The boys were 12 and 13 years old. The legal driving age in Pakistan is 18.

The accident occurred in Lahore’s Maraka. The motorcycle the boys were on crashed into a truck, killing one boy and injuring the other.

The victim has been identified as 12-year-old Arsalan.

The police have lodged a case against the truck driver involved in the accident and arrested him. No case has been lodged against the teacher but he and another school employee have been suspended.