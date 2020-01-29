Lahore court acquits 40 suspects in Youhanabad lynching case

An anti-terrorism court acquitted on Wednesday 40 people who were accused of lynching two men after suicide attacks targeted two churches in Lahore’s Youhanabad area in March 2015.

The court decided to acquit the suspects after they reached a settlement with the families of the deceased men, Nauman and Babar, under Section 345 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

An angry mob had burnt the two men to death amid violent protests that had erupted in the Youhanabad area following the blasts on March 15, 2015.

At least 42 people were charged with lynching the two men. Two suspects died in jail during the trial.